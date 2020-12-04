Passage de Venus: The First Film plus Queen Elizabeth 2 Closes a Time Loop (#6) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments

The fact that the sole content of the world's first film is nothing other than the transit of Venus, an event that has been continually ritualized by the Occult elite, makes this worthy of our special attention. That spectacle that thrilled the masses in 1875 would certainly have added energy to the ritual celebration of the transit of Venus at the Smithsonian Castle in 1883.Among the other ritual enactments of the Transit of Venus that we have noted, only one seems to involve a transit in the most direct sense. In 2012, the Diamond Jubilee celebrated by Queen Elizabeth 2 was ongoing during the 2012 transit on June 5-6. The Jubilee celebration was extended in such a way that it ritually and very powerfully merged the energies of the climax with those of the actual Transit of Venus. While the details of that merging await a further presentation, we introduce a very significant observation about the closing of a time loop, which took place while the transit of Venus Ritual was being performed on the Thames Isis.We close with scripture, and with the offering of some perspective fit for the day.This video is #6 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Some links relative to the content of this video:Temple at the Center of Time [David Flynn] - Easy Distance & Time ConverterDavid Flynn - Gone on Ahead (UTAH Beach - Direct Hit!)Part 5 - 2012 London Olympics - State of Israel maps to Zion Olympic ParkPart 3 - The London 2012 Olympics: RevisitedCurious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: