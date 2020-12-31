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The Eugenics Vaxtrap
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180 views • December 31, 2020
MOB Interviews Dr Sherri Tenpenny, June 1, 2020
MOB Interviews Dr Sherri Tenpenny | The Eugenics Vaxtrap
In this essential interview, the brilliant and courageous Dr Sherri Tenpenny lays out the irrefutable facts about the dangers posed by the mandatory vaxing agenda.
Find out why Dr Tenpenny has spent 40,000 hours over the past 20 years researching the problems caused by injecting up to 200 hundred chemicals per shot into the human body, along with the vaccine-viruses which cause the very illness they are supposed to prevent.
Dr Tenpenny also discusses the horrifying fact that 6,000 children died in a recent vaxing trial in the Philippines.
Find out more information about the dangers of vaxing:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
https://www.vaccineu.com
Subscribe to The Bernician on YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician
https://www.thebernician.net/mob-interviews-dr-sherri-tenpenny-the-eugenics-vaxtrap/
MOB Interviews Dr Sherri Tenpenny | The Eugenics Vaxtrap
In this essential interview, the brilliant and courageous Dr Sherri Tenpenny lays out the irrefutable facts about the dangers posed by the mandatory vaxing agenda.
Find out why Dr Tenpenny has spent 40,000 hours over the past 20 years researching the problems caused by injecting up to 200 hundred chemicals per shot into the human body, along with the vaccine-viruses which cause the very illness they are supposed to prevent.
Dr Tenpenny also discusses the horrifying fact that 6,000 children died in a recent vaxing trial in the Philippines.
Find out more information about the dangers of vaxing:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
https://www.vaccineu.com
Subscribe to The Bernician on YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician
https://www.thebernician.net/mob-interviews-dr-sherri-tenpenny-the-eugenics-vaxtrap/
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