Some Foods Are Unhealthy But No Food That We Eat is Immoral

12 All things are lawful for me, but all things are not helpful. All things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.13 Foods for the stomach and the stomach for foods, but God will destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body.

1 Corinthians 6:12-13





