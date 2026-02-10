Maxxair Maxxfan 6200K Review | Chevy Astro / GMC Safari

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I discuss the Maxxair Maxxfan Deluxe 6200K RV roof vent fan I installed, why I chose this model, and how I made important installation decisions.
## Links
Product page:
- https://www.maxxair.com/products/fans/maxxfan-deluxe-00-06200K/
I purchased the unit on eBay since Maxxair does not sell directly and I boycott Amazon.
Here is the sealant I used:
- https://www.homedepot.com/p/Lanco-Siliconizer-Crack-Filler-10-1-oz-White-Elastomeric-Roof-Patch-CC765-18/204713545
Here is the sealant my friend Pete at Van Camping Lifestyle (vancampinglifestyle.com) recommends:
- https://dicorproducts.com/product/self-leveling-lap-sealants/
---
Filmed and edited 2026-01-26.
For Tech Tuesday #5, 2026-02-10.
blog.hyperling.com/maxxfan-review