Maxxair Maxxfan 6200K Review | Chevy Astro / GMC Safari

15 views • 20 hours ago

Here is the sealant my friend Pete at Van Camping Lifestyle (vancampinglifestyle.com) recommends:

Here is the sealant I used:

I purchased the unit on eBay since Maxxair does not sell directly and I boycott Amazon.

I discuss the Maxxair Maxxfan Deluxe 6200K RV roof vent fan I installed, why I chose this model, and how I made important installation decisions.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.