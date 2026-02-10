BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Maxxair Maxxfan 6200K Review | Chevy Astro / GMC Safari
HyperVegan
HyperVegan
2 followers
15 views • 20 hours ago

I discuss the Maxxair Maxxfan Deluxe 6200K RV roof vent fan I installed, why I chose this model, and how I made important installation decisions.


## Links


Product page:


- https://www.maxxair.com/products/fans/maxxfan-deluxe-00-06200K/


I purchased the unit on eBay since Maxxair does not sell directly and I boycott Amazon.


- https://ebay.us/m/nriimk


Here is the sealant I used:


- https://www.homedepot.com/p/Lanco-Siliconizer-Crack-Filler-10-1-oz-White-Elastomeric-Roof-Patch-CC765-18/204713545


Here is the sealant my friend Pete at Van Camping Lifestyle (vancampinglifestyle.com) recommends:


- https://dicorproducts.com/product/self-leveling-lap-sealants/


---


Filmed and edited 2026-01-26.


For Tech Tuesday #5, 2026-02-10.


blog.hyperling.com/maxxfan-review

Keywords
freedomnomadvanlife
