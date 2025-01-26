Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack Because "History of Pedophilia" is About to Be Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michelle Obama is distancing herself from Barack, preparing to announce their divorce, as she knows his darkest secrets are about to be revealed to the world.
Barack Obama’s secrets have been an open secret in Washington for decades - and just as the mainstream media buried the truth about Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, and their powerful circle of VIP pedophiles, they are circling the wagons around Obama, protecting him from exposure.
The Obamas have been living a carefully constructed lie for decades, with skeletons in both their closets - but it’s Barack’s secrets that now threaten to shatter their carefully curated public image.
Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/