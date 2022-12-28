Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COVID-19 Shots | "These Vaccines Cannot Work, They Will Fail & Are Failing." - Paul Alexander, PhD | "You Can Basically Do Anything With Synthetic mRNA.
91 views
channel image
Thrivetime Show
Published 15 hours ago |

COVID-19 Shots | "These Vaccines Cannot Work, They Will Fail and Are Failing." - Paul Alexander, PhD | "You Can Basically Do Anything With Synthetic mRNA.You Could Turn Someone Into a FREAKIN' BUTTERFLY If You Want to With the Right DNA Sequence." - Elon Musk

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and CBDC-Related Confiscation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

Discover What Is Inside the COVID-19 Shots: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines/#scroll-content

Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 584 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Keywords
covidclayclarkthrivetimeshow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket