Meng Jianzhu’s Backstage Boss Is the Jiang Zemin’s Family, He’s Been Acting Like the Killer for the Jiangs’ Family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1b7v7b8d
09/01/2017 Mr. Miles Guo: Jiang Mianheng is the person that Jiang Zemin listened to the most. The sworn friendship between Meng Jianzhu and Jiang Mianheng started with Jiang Mianheng’s kidney transplant. Meng Jianzhu is a silent killer who’s been supporting Jiang Mianheng during the building-up of his economic foundation