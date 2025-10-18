A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove

(Verse 1) 🎵 In fields of green, once lush and wide, Now barren lands, where crops won't thrive, Monoculture's reign, chemicals' stain, Soil's lifeblood lost, in this corporate game. 🎵 🎵 Modified seeds, in labs they breed, Promising yields, but at what cost? Pesticides, herbicides, in our food supply, GMO's and toxins, under the corporate sky. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 The food riots are coming, can't you see? When empty bellies cry out for liberty, No more poisoned bread, no more junk food feast, We demand real food, we demand to be released. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Processed foods, in plastic sheen, Artificial flavors, colors, and dreams, High fructose corn syrup, in every bite, Diabetes, obesity, in the cold hard light. 🎵 🎵 Factory farms, animals in despair, Hormones and antibiotics, in the air we share, Cancer, autism, in our children's eyes, The price we pay, for the corporate lies. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 We need to rise, we need to fight, For the right to clean, nutritious, and pure bite, No more poisoned streams, no more poisoned land, We need to take back, what's been stolen from our hands. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 The food riots are coming, can't you see? When empty bellies cry out for liberty, No more poisoned bread, no more junk food feast, We demand real food, we demand to be released. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's stand tall, let's raise our voice, For the health of our bodies, and our sacred choice, To eat clean, to live free, to breathe in the breeze, The food riots are coming, it's time to take our knees. 🎵