Remorseless Psychopaths

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The [Bidan] Left’s Remorseless Psychopathy
* They don’t care about the price of gas.
* They don’t care that babies are without formula.
* They don’t care that you have to pay more for eggs and milk.
* They don’t care that biological men are assaulting women’s sports.
* They don’t care about real solutions and they feel no remorse; they never have.
Weekly Briefing With Chanel Rion | 24 September 2022