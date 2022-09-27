Remorseless Psychopaths

The [Bidan] Left’s Remorseless Psychopathy
* They don’t care about the price of gas.
* They don’t care that babies are without formula.
* They don’t care that you have to pay more for eggs and milk.
* They don’t care that biological men are assaulting women’s sports.
* They don’t care about real solutions and they feel no remorse; they never have.
Weekly Briefing With Chanel Rion | 24 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.