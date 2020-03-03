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Best Of Trump @ CPAC 2020 | The Stand Up President
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270 views • March 03, 2020
President Trump Steals the show at CPAC 2020. He not only dominates the Democrat party with his success, having fulfilled campaign promises, but with whit and humor.
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