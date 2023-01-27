SMARTEN UP!

It's time to get serious about following Jesus! No more excuses... no more running in fear that we might be a cult... and no more arguing over conspiracy theories and theological issues. The teachings of Jesus, brothers and sisters! Don't you understand that they are the whole purpose of this YouTube channel? The message in this video is not for the faint of heart, but if you're prepared to hear it and act on it, you could find yourself in full service to God tomorrow. On the other hand, if you don't want to hear it, you might as well just unsubscribe right now. It's time to get off the fence. So what are you waiting for?



