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WARNING: THIS IS NOT A PARODY — SOMEONE LIKE THIS PERSON COULD BE TEACHING YOUR CHILD
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185 views • August 20, 2021
WARNING: THIS IS NOT A PARODY — SOMEONE LIKE THIS PERSON COULD BE TEACHING YOUR CHILD
Unfortunately, it’s real. Here’s an example of the kind of sex-obsessed person that could be teaching your child. Get your kids OUT NOW. But Poland will lose billions rather than push LGBT agenda on kids as EU pressures them financially.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Unfortunately, it’s real. Here’s an example of the kind of sex-obsessed person that could be teaching your child. Get your kids OUT NOW. But Poland will lose billions rather than push LGBT agenda on kids as EU pressures them financially.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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