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2 Billion to Die Over the Next 12 Months - Get Ready to Bury the Dead [26.11.2021]
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150 views • November 27, 2021
Father Alexis Bugnolo makes a statement that everyone who has been vaccinated with the potent poison injection will be dead within the next 4-12 months, 2022.
Father Alexis Bugnolo: https://www.fromrome.info/
Alexis Bugnolo - 7.23K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/FROMROMEINFO/videos
wil paranormal - 50702 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgTeXeSGWcC0/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vptcon-2-billion-to-die-over-the-next-12-months-get-ready-to-bury-the-dead.html
Email: [email protected]
Father Alexis Bugnolo: https://www.fromrome.info/
Alexis Bugnolo - 7.23K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/FROMROMEINFO/videos
wil paranormal - 50702 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgTeXeSGWcC0/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vptcon-2-billion-to-die-over-the-next-12-months-get-ready-to-bury-the-dead.html
Email: [email protected]
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