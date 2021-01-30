THE RAW DEAL (27 JANUARY 2021) WITH SUSAN BRADFORD AND JOHN CARES (AKA JOHN DRAKE MI6)

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Everything about the new "Biden" appears to be fake, where his former stenographer says he has lost 50% of his cognitive competence (and previously declared this was not "Joe Biden") and where his twitter account is adding 100,000 new followers per day, almost all of whom are fake accounts. The 2nd fake impeachment of Donald Trump is not even remotely constitutional, yet 5 Republicans joined 50 Democrats to proceed anyway. Congress itself has gone completely haywire and lawless, setting a stunning example for the rest of the nation.