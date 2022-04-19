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Paul McCartney is Dead (PID) & New World Order (NWO): Tina Foster Interview on WIOX Radio
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823 views • April 19, 2022
In-depth discussion of the Paul McCartney replacement theory on WIOX Radio w/ attorney and author, Tina Foster (host is Dennison Joyce).
Recorded April 11, 2022
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" &
"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements."
Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded April 11, 2022
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" &
"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements."
Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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