Western MSM 'info-circus' is lifeline for drowning Zelensky—Russian MFA spox

Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dissected the West's recent media frenzy, and her conclusion is stark: it's a desperate attempt to prop up a failed leader.

💬 "The fact that he [Zelensky] has become an outright, irredeemable terrorist is now acknowledged by everyone. And in this state, maybe this whole information campaign is needed to prop him up somehow—to give him something to cling to in the Ukrainian domestic information space," Zakharova stressed.

She added that even "his own clique is at each other’s throats, tearing one another to pieces," so the party of war is "slinging all this informational dirt" to toss Zelensky "a few points."