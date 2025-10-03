Netflix pushes trans ideology on kids | News Behind the News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sean Morgan exposes how Netflix has abandoned family entertainment to become a vehicle for pushing transgender and LGBTQ+ ideology directly to children. From a horror comedy featuring a transgender teen demon hunter for 7-year-olds to a preschool cartoon teaching toddlers "they/them" pronouns for a non-binary bison, Netflix is systematically embedding radical gender theory into children's programming.
The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING! https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
Get The Sean Morgan Report at
https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com