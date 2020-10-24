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THE FINAL JUDGEMENT OF GOD
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14 views • October 24, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 20:11-15. John saw a great white throne. And Jesus, who has all power, sat on that throne. Earth and heaven disappeared before Him and there was found no place for them. There, Jesus was the judge of each person. The record of each person’s life was in front of Jesus. And Jesus knew all that person’s acts, words and thoughts. There was another book in front of Jesus. This is the book of life. These two books had all the evidence that Jesus needed. And whose name was not found in the book of life was thrown into the lake of fire. That is the second death.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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