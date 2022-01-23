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ANOTHER TRUCKER SEES SUPPORTERS ON WAY TO MASSIVE PROTEST IN OTTAWA!
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930 views • January 23, 2022
Canadian trucker part of the freedom convoy shares a video of supporters cheering them on in Langley, BC, Canada.
The truck convoy is making its way to Ottawa to partake in a protest next weekend against mandates.
The truck convoy is making its way to Ottawa to partake in a protest next weekend against mandates.
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