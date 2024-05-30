Create New Account
The Quiet Part Out Loud
channel image
Son of the Republic
699 Subscribers
184 views
Published Yesterday

Lawfare, The Big Steal & Wag The Dog

* That’s the only way they can possibly keep this close.

* Where are the 81M votes?

* Even with stealing it, you barely won in 2020.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3647: Unhinged Attack On Alito (30 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4yh3dc-episode-3647-unhinged-attack-on-alito.html

Keywords
election riggingdonald trump2020 electionjoe bidenmagaelection interferencesteve bannonelection meddlingaccountabilityelection fraudlawfarewag the dogelection theftrigged electionballot stuffingballot harvestingvote by mailmail-in ballotmail-in votingballot fraudstolen electioncheat by mailpuppet regimeillegitimate regimebig steal

