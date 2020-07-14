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Joe Biden Exploits COVID Crises
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16 views • July 14, 2020
Joe Biden Exploits COVID Crises:Hypocrite Dem blames Trump for what he & Obama help create Race riots, a left wing MANUFACTURED plandemic, Marxist anarchy, on line censorship , crime sprees, attacks on Christian Churches and Christian statues, white shaming, all American founding fathers and our most scared national symbols destroyed- Christians are the main target now for the Communist-Marxist attack on the Republic.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his looters and rioters are using the CCP spawned-Obama era created respiratory phenom virus as a distraction and exploiting all the chaos for freaking VOTES!
InspoNews - CITIZENS WATCH with Federico Cardella
Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his looters and rioters are using the CCP spawned-Obama era created respiratory phenom virus as a distraction and exploiting all the chaos for freaking VOTES!
InspoNews - CITIZENS WATCH with Federico Cardella
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