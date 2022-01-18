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INTRODUCTION TO THE BOOK OF JAMES
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11 views • January 18, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:1. A large number of the Christians had left Jerusalem and had gone to live in other countries. But the apostles and leaders of the church did not go. So, these Christians no longer had the day-to-day contact with their leaders. James wrote to help them. He wrote to encourage them to live as Christians should, in the places where they now lived. What Christians believe must affect what they do. That is the main subject of his letter. He shows how they should apply their trust in God to the problems that they have. Real faith must be active. That is the key to what he wrote. Faith that does nothing is not real faith. So he says that faith without works is dead.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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