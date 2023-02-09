LIVE @1 BREAKING – FACEBOOK ALLOWS CHILD PORN LIVESTREAM ON HACKED CONSERVATIVE PAGE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Feb 8, 2023





Conservative candidate for Lt. Gov in Kentucky, Wesley Deters had her FB page hacked. Facebook then permitted a 36 hour live stream of explicit child pornography on her page. This was several days after Deters went through the verification process to get her page back and facebook never replied. The liberal mainstream media was complicit in not holding facebook accountable for the child pornography livestream. Wesley Deters joins Teddy to discuss.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





SPONSORS

It’s inevitable that we’ll see a food shortage in the near future. That’s why survival food is more important than ever.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits by going to 4Patriots.com and use code TEDDY to get 10% off.





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28sgjm-live-1-breaking-facebook-allows-child-porn-livestream-on-hacked-conservativ.html



