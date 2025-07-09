© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guatemala Earthquakes – Lives Lost, Cities Shaken 🇬🇹⚠️
A powerful series of earthquakes struck southern Guatemala, leaving at least 2 dead, several injured, and triggering widespread panic. The tremors, measuring up to 5.6 in magnitude, caused landslides, building damage, and forced evacuations. Here’s what we know so far—and why the region remains on high alert.
