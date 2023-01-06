In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





January 5, 2023





The establishment GOP is in full meltdown mode with McCarthy unable to secure the speaker votes after multiple rounds. RINO’s are jumping on FOX news to scare people with false narratives. MTG’s political career is over due to her support for MCCarthy. Joined by OANN’s Alison Steinberg to discuss McCarthy and the decline of masculinity in America.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v241hg0-establishment-gop-meltdown-over-mccarthy-with-alison-steinberg.html



