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NASA's Project Blue Beam 6 You Should Know About This
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98 views • October 21, 2019
Not many people are even aware of this Program, so I have laid it out so that it can be understood- It is a terrible plan and will take many lives across the earth- This should at least be considered before you dismiss this as lunacy- Ther is names dates and places that you can check out if you don't believe the content of these videos- I also post on youtube channel; wonderman and Wes Truther channel
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