All Aware EP 410 - In A Galaxy Far Far Away, Or NOT!

On this episode, Nathan links up with Echo on the Nightwatch Channel to interview Alisa Saoni, an awakened spiritualist, UFO Contactee, musician, and patriot who walks us through her awakening and experiences with "extra-terrestrials", God, and being shown a 60,000ft view of Earth and the matrix we live in! Be prepared to be enlightened!
