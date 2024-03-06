Create New Account
Elon Musk This is far worse than 911 and they are hiding it Redacted with Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Published 14 hours ago

Elon Musk says what the Biden administration is doing at the U.S. border is worse than the 9/11 attacks. New documents reveal the Biden administration has been flying illegal immigrants to different parts of the country but they won't reveal where! This is an invasion pure and simple.

immigrationjoe bidenus borderillegal alienselon musk

