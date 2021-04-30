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Video 1 of 3 Introduction to how we got here, time to take back our country
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100 views • April 30, 2021
An introduction to how we got into the mess we are in, and how We the People can reclaim our country and create a country and states for We the People and not for The Psychopath Bankers.
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