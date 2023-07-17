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🚫 Toxic Waters: The Algae Crisis that Paralyzed Toledo 💧🌊
Finding Genius Podcast
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63 views • July 17, 2023

🌊📚 Exciting news! 📚 Discover the captivating ecological history of the Great Lakes in "Death and Life For The Great Lakes" by Dan Egan! 🌅 Published in 2017, this book is a remarkable compilation of 28 years of Egan's work, shedding light on the wonders and challenges facing these majestic lakes. 🏞️💦

One chapter dives deep into the alarming toxic algae blooms that plagued Lake Erie. 😱 Specifically, Egan recounts a chilling incident in 2004 when he found himself in Toledo, Ohio. A devastating algae bloom had struck, contaminating the water supply and leaving nearly half a million people without clean water for several days. 💧❌

The toxins from the algae infiltrated the waterworks, and it wasn't a simple matter of a boil order to make things safe. This eye-opening account reveals the urgent need for environmental awareness and action to protect our precious resources. 🌍🚨

Don't miss out on the full episode where Dan Egan shares his firsthand experience! 🎙️

🎧 https://bit.ly/43BWX5g

Click the link in the bio or description above to dive into the gripping tale of the Great Lakes and the challenges they face. 🎶💙

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greatlakeswatercrisistoxicalgaebloomsenvironmentalhistor
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