🚫 Toxic Waters: The Algae Crisis that Paralyzed Toledo 💧🌊

Discover the captivating ecological history of the Great Lakes in "Death and Life For The Great Lakes" by Dan Egan! Published in 2017, this book is a remarkable compilation of 28 years of Egan's work, shedding light on the wonders and challenges facing these majestic lakes.
One chapter dives deep into the alarming toxic algae blooms that plagued Lake Erie. Specifically, Egan recounts a chilling incident in 2004 when he found himself in Toledo, Ohio. A devastating algae bloom had struck, contaminating the water supply and leaving nearly half a million people without clean water for several days.
The toxins from the algae infiltrated the waterworks, and it wasn't a simple matter of a boil order to make things safe. This eye-opening account reveals the urgent need for environmental awareness and action to protect our precious resources.
