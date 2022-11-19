If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, and looks like a duck; at some point, in spite of the propaganda assuring you that it is a swan, you’re going to have to face the cold hard truth. It’s a duck! Let me be clear, I don’t have a problem with you wanting to be lead by a duck, the issue is that the media has convinced you that you are voting for a swan. Why would they do that? If you’re a duck, then why not shout it to the world with pride? Could it be that swans are prettier than ducks and the ducks so value the swans beauty that they convince themselves that they are in fact swans and need you to believe it as well? Here we discover one of the foundational characteristics of elitism, “insecurity”. Insecurity, along with narcissism and arrogance, form this thick barrier from what is and what the elitist desires. This detachment, if you watch and listen closely, exposes their conditional concern for the hypocrisy it is. For example, they can condemn racism on Monday (believing it has systemically infected every aspect of American life) and then campaign for a racist to be elected as leader of the free world by Wednesday (a man who believes that I’m no longer black because I didn’t vote for him) and not lose a minute of sleep over it. How are they able to accomplish this with such confidence that they are righteous in all things? Because anything that grants them more power is by their own definition, “righteous”! They are not benevolent, they are tyrannical. They are not liberators, they are slave masters. They are not swans, they are ducks - and evil ducks at that.





https://www.theblaze.com/news/michelle-obama-hair-barack





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/MICHELLE-OBAMA--IN-HER-ELITISM--HAS-DETACHED-HERSELF-FROM-REALITY-e1r13r6