Doc tells VAXX injured woman to "Take COLD-N-FLU Tablets"

PFIZER POISON.

Ang Brennan

August 30 at 9:41 PM

I feel like I'm dying. Never been so crook.

I'm in Australia. Had my second pfizer jab on the 18th of August 2021 It's been almost two weeks and I can't walk very far without becoming breathless, I have green snot galore, coughing like crazy, and can't laugh I run out of breath and my laugh turns into a cough. It started straight after the jab and there is no end in sight.

Today I have no voice. My GP and housecall doctor don't think it's related. They think it's just a cold that will pass "Take cold n flu

tablets and you'll be right" But I do think it's related. I can't remember the last time I have felt so sick. What do you guys think? What should i do? Please help me out!

