Doc tells VAXX injured woman to "Take COLD-N-FLU Tablets"

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PFIZER POISON.
Ang Brennan
August 30 at 9:41 PM
I feel like I'm dying. Never been so crook.
I'm in Australia. Had my second pfizer jab on the 18th of August 2021 It's been almost two weeks and I can't walk very far without becoming breathless, I have green snot galore, coughing like crazy, and can't laugh I run out of breath and my laugh turns into a cough. It started straight after the jab and there is no end in sight.
Today I have no voice. My GP and housecall doctor don't think it's
related. They think it's just a cold that will pass "Take cold n flu
tablets and you'll be right" But I do think it's related. I can't remember the last time I have felt so sick. What do you guys think? What should i do? Please help me out!
147 Comments 16 Shares
Ang Brennan
https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
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