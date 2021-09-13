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Judge Dr Rui da Fonseca e Castro from Portugal - HEROIC LEADERSHIP - A PATRIOT AND AN EXAMPLE TO ALL OF US
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260 views • September 13, 2021
🔥🔥☄️💥HEROIC LEADERSHIP - A PATRIOT AND AN EXAMPLE TO ALL OF US
🇵🇹Portuguese Judge Dr Rui da Fonseca e Castro
JUDICIAL OFFICIAL IN PORTUGAL PUTS THE POLICE IN THEIR PLACE AND REMINDS THEM WHO THEY SERVE
🇵🇹Portuguese Judge Dr Rui da Fonseca e Castro
JUDICIAL OFFICIAL IN PORTUGAL PUTS THE POLICE IN THEIR PLACE AND REMINDS THEM WHO THEY SERVE
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