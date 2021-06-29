© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John McAfee Exposes Government Agenda To Use StingRay Spy Tech On Americans
Follow
2
Share
Report
255 views • June 29, 2021
On 03/20/2015, John McAfee joined Alex Jones to discuss his project to combat government overreach as they attempt to spy on innocent Americans.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60da37d89ef5743169220b5d
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60da37d89ef5743169220b5d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.