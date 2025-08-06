RUSSIA Removes Restrictions on Deploying Intermediate Range Missiles due to West's Direct THREAT

Russia says it no longer will abide by its self-imposed moratorium on intermediate-range missiles.

Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin.

Russia ‘no longer considers itself bound’ by nuclear treaty with US.

The “actions of Western countries” are creating a “direct threat” to Russian security.

Moscow was planning to deploy its new Oreshnik missiles on the territory of its neighbor and ally Belarus later this year.

