WHO'S WHO DEEP STATE, THEY'RE TRYING TO KILL YOUR KIDS !!

Interesting clip from an hour interview with Greg Stenstrom lays out his dossier, "The Council: Who is Running The United States?" The top of the deep state.
The full interview, which is excellent is on InfoWars. Link is below. (However most people don't have an hour).
https://banned.video/watch?id=66bbd2f226dac731ea120464