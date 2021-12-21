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The Spike Protein Is Toxic & Can Kill Billions Without Anyone Understanding It _ Dr. Shankara Chetty.
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123 views • December 21, 2021
Dr. Shankara Chetty is a general practitioner with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology, microbiology and biochemistry. He is famous for his "8th Day Protocol" for treating Covid patients. Here he articulates why the spike protein in the covid jabs are so dangerous, and how the covid jab is been used as a tool for depopulation by stealth.
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