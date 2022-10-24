Spiritual Leprosy

October 23rd, 2022
Rebellion is disobedience to God's authority and God's delegated authority. It is imperative for believers to seek out godly counsel: pastors and elders to submit themselves. We don't need lone rangers in the body of Christ! Seek the Lord and plant yourself under His authority
" Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful." Psalm 1:1
