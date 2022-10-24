Spiritual Leprosy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 23rd, 2022
Rebellion is disobedience to God's authority and God's delegated authority. It is imperative for believers to seek out godly counsel: pastors and elders to submit themselves. We don't need lone rangers in the body of Christ! Seek the Lord and plant yourself under His authority
" Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful." Psalm 1:1