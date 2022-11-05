THIS Bible passage PERFECTLY describes America today

Glenn Beck





Nov 4, 2022





Glenn's niece recently sent him a passage from Ephesians 4, and it hit differently this time: "You must no longer live as the Gentiles do in the futility of their thinking because they are darkened in their understanding, and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to the hardening of their hearts." How true that is today, Glenn says. But thankfully, Ephesians also gives the solution...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_BbJz39YNk