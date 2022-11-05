Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS Bible passage PERFECTLY describes America today
144 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 days ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Nov 4, 2022


Glenn's niece recently sent him a passage from Ephesians 4, and it hit differently this time: "You must no longer live as the Gentiles do in the futility of their thinking because they are darkened in their understanding, and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to the hardening of their hearts." How true that is today, Glenn says. But thankfully, Ephesians also gives the solution...


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_BbJz39YNk

Keywords
americachristianreligionscriptureunderstandingglenn beckephesianssolutionignorancedarkenedhardening of hearts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket