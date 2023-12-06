Bug Out as Sport - B.O.V.

Bug Out Vehicle (w/ 4 guns) for under 10,000$. Jeep Patriot 2011 with 3 months forest supplies.
Sound cut for a couple mins at 43:20. Basically, what I was saying at that time, is I was hoping to pick up a Solis RV, but it was impractically expensive for me. I decided to just pack planos and a cargo vehicle. I recommend the kia Carnival, the largest cargo minivan, but for now am set with the Patriot.
Thanks
