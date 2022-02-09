I Like Your Face! Spit in the Eye of Tyranny and Truck On!

We are ALL Freedom Truckers now!

This is NOT OVER until every Criminal involved with this massive LIE & Conspiracy designed to KILL & ENSLAVE US ALL is brought to Justice!



Police need to CROSS THE LINE and stand with THE PEOPLE and uphold their OATH to "Protect and Defend the Constitution" of the United States of America OR "The Charter of Rights and Freedoms" if you are in Canada.....



NO MATTER WHERE IN THE WORLD YOU ARE.... Police are generally REQUIRED to swear one of these OATHS before THEIR CREATOR that they WILL protect and defend the rights of THE PEOPLE!



NOT ONE OF THESE OATHS SAY TO DEFEND A TYRANNICAL STATE GOVERNMENT! Not 1

STAND WITH THE PEOPLE AND STAND TO UPHOLD YOUR OATH!



Police and Fire Fighters, and even the Military of EVERY COUNTRY took one of these oaths to DEFEND THE PEOPLE!



You did NOT take an oath to defend TYRANTS!



Your Oath was to DEFEND THE PEOPLE against the Tyrants!