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REVOLUTION IS IMMINENT! - Protests EXPLODE Everywhere! - From Australia To The Netherlands!
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2324 views • November 21, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive global protests we are seeing take place in places like the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Austria, Croatia and elsewhere.
We recently traveled to multiple countries reporting on restrictions and massive protest events and saw amazing examples of humanity. We saw hundreds of thousands of people demanding an end to tyranny and eugenics. However, despite this, tyranny continued to grow. Why? Because it always will until it self destructs.
While the protests we are seeing worldwide are a beautiful thing to see and should continue, at the end of the day, the greatest solutions come from individualism, evolving rather than revolting. Replacing rather than postponing the inevitable.
We are on the cusp of creating a new civilization and we must understand the importance of this. Going to a massive protest and watching a politician talk about how they're going to end mandates if elected next year is absolute nonsense and begets the problems we currently witness.
In this video, we break down countless videos of protests worldwide as things heat up going into the winter and we talk about what people need to know in the face of all of this.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive global protests we are seeing take place in places like the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Austria, Croatia and elsewhere.
We recently traveled to multiple countries reporting on restrictions and massive protest events and saw amazing examples of humanity. We saw hundreds of thousands of people demanding an end to tyranny and eugenics. However, despite this, tyranny continued to grow. Why? Because it always will until it self destructs.
While the protests we are seeing worldwide are a beautiful thing to see and should continue, at the end of the day, the greatest solutions come from individualism, evolving rather than revolting. Replacing rather than postponing the inevitable.
We are on the cusp of creating a new civilization and we must understand the importance of this. Going to a massive protest and watching a politician talk about how they're going to end mandates if elected next year is absolute nonsense and begets the problems we currently witness.
In this video, we break down countless videos of protests worldwide as things heat up going into the winter and we talk about what people need to know in the face of all of this.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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