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10/08/2021 Xin Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, delivered a speech commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, emphasizing that Taiwan’s reunification is in the common interest of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, that Taiwan’s independence is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the motherland and a serious hidden danger to the rejuvenation of the nation, and that those who forget their ancestry, betray the motherland, and split the country never end up well, and that the Taiwan issue is an internal affair of Commuinist China and is not subject to foreign interference. Mr. Miles Guo pointed out in a post on GETTR after Xi’s speech that the Chinese Communist Party would take Taiwan using Sun Yat-sen and unify Taiwan after this Communist Party’s preaching conference. Therefore, Taiwan is in danger!