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CNN Bimbos Faun Over Anthony Fauci While It’s Trump That Makes Them Hot
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43 views • May 23, 2020
In a clip from CNN The Washington Post’s Sally Quinn talks about basing a character she’s writing on Dr Fauci, so of course we here on the War Room have to rip her a new one. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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