© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the New Surveillance States of America!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • May 30, 2020
You have heard the saying that big brother is watching you. Well now he has a new set of eyes for which to see you with. Benjamin Franklin was quoteded saying," Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety". That statement is never been more true than today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.