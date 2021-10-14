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Is COVID-19 a pandemic? Scientist discusses Canada’s all-cause mortality
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162 views • October 14, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnddez-is-covid-19-a-pandemic-scientist-discusses-canadas-all-cause-mortality.html
http://www.FightVaccinePassports.com
Rancourt's research concluded not only that COVID-19 was never a pandemic in Canada, but also that the way we responded to COVID-19 likely resulted in deaths of our elderly and young males.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3Fdyg3I
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http://www.FightVaccinePassports.com
Rancourt's research concluded not only that COVID-19 was never a pandemic in Canada, but also that the way we responded to COVID-19 likely resulted in deaths of our elderly and young males.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3Fdyg3I
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great content.
We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting, so please consider supporting us through one of the following:
►Donating to help fund our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Signing up for our free emails and newsletters - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Becoming a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►Buying Rebel gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
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