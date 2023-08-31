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AMUSING OURSELVES TO DEATH: ORWELL VS. HUXLEY IN 2023 - Truthstream Media
America at War
America at War
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55 views • August 31, 2023

The censorship is still alive and well on YouTube


When watching this video I discovered that I had been unsubscribed
from Truthstream Media on YouTube.

I actually watched the video on Bitchute
I only went to YouTube to get the direct link to the video

I have subscribed to Truthstream Media for years
Yet YouTube unsubscribes me, punishing Truthstream Media
who helped to build their platform. It's a travesty

So please, be sure to go give the video a like and share it!
Aaron and Melissa have loads of great content

original video:
AMUSING OURSELVES TO DEATH: ORWELL VS. HUXLEY IN 2023
https://youtu.be/dH_omJrPHNs

Or on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dH_omJrPHNs/

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionconstitutionfirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlaworwellcourtshuxley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy