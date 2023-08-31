Create New Account
AMUSING OURSELVES TO DEATH: ORWELL VS. HUXLEY IN 2023 - Truthstream Media
America at War
Published 15 hours ago

The censorship is still alive and well on YouTube


When watching this video I discovered that I had been unsubscribed
from Truthstream Media on YouTube.

I actually watched the video on Bitchute
I only went to YouTube to get the direct link to the video

I have subscribed to Truthstream Media for years
Yet YouTube unsubscribes me, punishing Truthstream Media
who helped to build their platform. It's a travesty

So please, be sure to go give the video a like and share it!
Aaron and Melissa have loads of great content

original video:
AMUSING OURSELVES TO DEATH: ORWELL VS. HUXLEY IN 2023
https://youtu.be/dH_omJrPHNs

Or on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dH_omJrPHNs/



Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw



GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

I don't do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get

