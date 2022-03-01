COVID-19 Contains a Genetic Sequence Patented by Moderna Three Years Before the Pandemic Began

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02/25/2022 FOX news host Maria asks Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel why Covid-19 contains a genetic sequence patented by Maderna three years before the pandemic began. He doesn’t deny the accusation and only says his team is analyzing whether it is true or not and it’s possible the virus comes from virus enhancement experiment of the Wuhan lab.