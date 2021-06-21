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World Domination: China Aims To Defeat The US In World War
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61 views • June 21, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about China getting ready for a nuclear war with the US.
The Latest chatter has a lot of news about what's been said between countries, the threats being made, and all the actions taken that are steering us in that direction.
In the race to become the top superpower, they're ready to bring the fight to the US and all their allies and Taiwan is their number one excuse.
Always Ready!
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The Latest chatter has a lot of news about what's been said between countries, the threats being made, and all the actions taken that are steering us in that direction.
In the race to become the top superpower, they're ready to bring the fight to the US and all their allies and Taiwan is their number one excuse.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
⭐ Join The Alliance ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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