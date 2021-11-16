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「Be Divergent」マイク・アダムス（music video from Mike Adams the Health Ranger）
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41 views • November 16, 2021
マイク・アダムスのミュージックビデオ「Be Divergent」に日本語訳をつけさせて頂きました。
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https://odysee.com/@Moon%E3%81%AE%E3%81%AB%E3%81%BB%E3%82%93%E8%AA%9E:8/BeDivergent_%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A2%E3%83%80%E3%83%A0%E3%82%B9:6
◆元動画はこちら↓
https://www.brighteon.com/cd4384e7-bcb6-4890-b576-5ba90f1ef630
◆ヘルスレンジャーのHPはこちら
https://www.healthranger.com/index.asp
◆BrighteonTVのヘルスレンジャーレポート
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
★ ━━━ ・‥…━━━ ★・‥…
マイク・アダムスの音楽
★ ━━━ ・‥…━━━ ★・‥…
◆Don’t Inject Me
https://jimakudaio.com/yt?v=lqpWUx6dI1A&;;lang=ja
◆SSRIs - S.S.R.Lies
https://www.brighteon.com/5990403870001
◆Wide Awake
https://www.brighteon.com/5989470242001
★ ━━ ・‥━━ ★・‥
Bio Sinfonia HP
★ ━━ ・‥━━ ★・‥
https://biosinfonia.wixsite.com/website-14
◆リアリストのためのセルフケア通信
https://biosinfonia.wixsite.com/real
◆このページはFacebookにリンクを貼ることが禁止されていますので、シェアや拡散の際には以下Odeseeのリンクをご活用ください。
https://odysee.com/@Moon%E3%81%AE%E3%81%AB%E3%81%BB%E3%82%93%E8%AA%9E:8/BeDivergent_%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A2%E3%83%80%E3%83%A0%E3%82%B9:6
◆元動画はこちら↓
https://www.brighteon.com/cd4384e7-bcb6-4890-b576-5ba90f1ef630
◆ヘルスレンジャーのHPはこちら
https://www.healthranger.com/index.asp
◆BrighteonTVのヘルスレンジャーレポート
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
★ ━━━ ・‥…━━━ ★・‥…
マイク・アダムスの音楽
★ ━━━ ・‥…━━━ ★・‥…
◆Don’t Inject Me
https://jimakudaio.com/yt?v=lqpWUx6dI1A&;;lang=ja
◆SSRIs - S.S.R.Lies
https://www.brighteon.com/5990403870001
◆Wide Awake
https://www.brighteon.com/5989470242001
★ ━━ ・‥━━ ★・‥
Bio Sinfonia HP
★ ━━ ・‥━━ ★・‥
https://biosinfonia.wixsite.com/website-14
◆リアリストのためのセルフケア通信
https://biosinfonia.wixsite.com/real
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